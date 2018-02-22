Robinson's Jewelry & Clock Store - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Robinson's Jewelry & Clock Store

Robinson’s Jewelry and Clock store specializes in clocks, watches, and jewelry repairs. We now have Delmarva’s largest clock, watch, and jewelry showroom. We have two certified jewelers, two master clock makers, and a master watchmaker on staff. With this trained staff we are able to work quicker and better without higher prices.

Robinson’s also offers internationally certified appraisals. We buy, sell, and repair all types of jewelry, clocks, watches, and coins.

Salisbury Pewter and Salisbury Sterling is produced to the highest quality standards. Our various collections have been designed to capture the spirit of American life. We continually develop and refine new products in an effort to provide the most elegant and unique pieces possible. Now located on the South end of Route 13 in the Court Plaza Shopping Center in Robinson’s Jewelry and Clock store.

1506 S. Salisbury Boulevard, Suite 15
Salisbury, MD

410-546-0817

Hours:
Monday-Saturday 9am-6pm

www.fixtime.com

