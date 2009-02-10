Delmarva Bariatric Center - treatment options nested - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

    Morbid obesity is a complex, multifactorial chronic disease. For many patients, the risk of death from not having the surgery is greater than the risks from the possible complications of having the procedure.
    Surgery should be viewed first and foremost as a method for alleviating debilitating, chronic disease, for those with a Body Mass Index of 40 or greater.
    There are literally hundreds of diets available. Moving from diet to diet in a cycle of weight gain and loss - yo-yo dieting - that stresses the heart, kidneys and other organs can also be a health risk.
    Starting an exercise program can be especially intimidating for someone suffering from morbid obesity. The benefits of exercise are clear, however. And there are ways to get started.
    New over-the-counter and prescription weight loss medications have been introduced. Some people have found them effective in helping to curb their appetite.
