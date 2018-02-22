Never lose you!

You are who you are a unique individual with a lifetime to show for it. Your personality, your likes and dislikes, your passions and accomplishments – everything that makes you – you.

Now, just because you need a little assistance doesn’t mean you have to give up who you are. At Genesis HealthCare Senior Living we help you keep your dignity and your independence with a variety of personalized care services tailored just for you. It’s important to us you never lose you.

When you decide to live in a Genesis center, you become part of our family. We’re here to help seniors maintain their dignity and to continue enjoying a dynamic lifestyle. Our lively communities support each resident’s independence, while offering the security of 24-hour staff as well as personalized care services—if they’re ever needed.

Contact Doris (doris.schonbrunner@genesishcc.com) or Beth (beth.jarrell@genesishcc.com ) for more information.