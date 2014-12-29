Posted: Mar 22, 2018 11:30 PM 2018-03-23 03:30:00 GMT Updated: Friday, March 23 2018 11:38 AM EDT 2018-03-23 15:38:08 GMT Jaelynn Willey (Family Photo) Jaelynn Willey (Family Photo) A teenage girl who was shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school has died, authorities said Friday. More A teenage girl who was shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school has died, authorities said Friday. More Posted: Mar 23, 2018 11:33 AM 2018-03-23 15:33:00 GMT Updated: Friday, March 23 2018 11:33 AM EDT 2018-03-23 15:33:00 GMT Catherine Culp (Photo: Delaware DOC) Catherine Culp (Photo: Delaware DOC) A judge has granted probation to a killer who was ordered back to prison after Delaware's Supreme Court reversed another judge's ruling that had freed her. More A judge has granted probation to a killer who was ordered back to prison after Delaware's Supreme Court reversed another judge's ruling that had freed her. More Posted: Mar 23, 2018 8:51 AM 2018-03-23 12:51:00 GMT Updated: Friday, March 23 2018 8:58 AM EDT 2018-03-23 12:58:09 GMT Cambridge-South Dorchester High School (Photo: WBOC) Cambridge-South Dorchester High School (Photo: WBOC) Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips says his office has launched an investigation after someone posted to Instagram a threat to blow up Cambridge-South Dorchester High School on Friday. More Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips says his office on Thursday night launched an investigation after someone posted to Instagram a threat to blow up Cambridge-South Dorchester High School on Friday. More Posted: Mar 23, 2018 8:15 AM 2018-03-23 12:15:00 GMT Updated: Friday, March 23 2018 8:34 AM EDT 2018-03-23 12:34:55 GMT The Senate unanimously approved President Donald J. Trump’s nominee to be the U.S. Attorney in Maryland late Thursday (Alex Brandon / AP) The Senate unanimously approved President Donald J. Trump’s nominee to be the U.S. Attorney in Maryland late Thursday (Alex Brandon / AP) The U.S. Senate has unanimously confirmed Robert K. Hur as Maryland's U.S. attorney, succeeding Rod Rosenstein, who left the post to become deputy attorney general. More The U.S. Senate has unanimously confirmed Robert K. Hur as Maryland's U.S. attorney, succeeding Rod Rosenstein, who left the post to become deputy attorney general. More Posted: Mar 22, 2018 8:49 PM 2018-03-23 00:49:00 GMT Updated: Friday, March 23 2018 8:34 AM EDT 2018-03-23 12:34:44 GMT Courtesy of the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County Courtesy of the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County A Salisbury woman was convicted to three years in the Department of Corrections after she burned a child with a hot washcloth in 2017. More A Salisbury, Maryland woman was sentenced to three years in the Department of Corrections after she burned a child with a hot washcloth in 2017. More Posted: Mar 23, 2018 8:13 AM 2018-03-23 12:13:00 GMT Updated: Friday, March 23 2018 8:13 AM EDT 2018-03-23 12:13:08 GMT (Photo credit: Flicker user AllWork) (Photo credit: Flicker user AllWork) There are 425 highway signs in Virginia that proudly proclaim "Speed limit enforced by aircraft," and they're all lying. More There are 425 highway signs in Virginia that proudly proclaim "Speed limit enforced by aircraft," and they're all lying. More Posted: Mar 23, 2018 12:08 AM 2018-03-23 04:08:00 GMT Updated: Friday, March 23 2018 8:09 AM EDT 2018-03-23 12:09:25 GMT The Delaware State Fire Marshal has concluded their investigation of a fire at the Rehoboth Beach outlets early Thursday morning. More REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Delaware State Fire Marshal has concluded its investigation into an early Thursday morning fire at store in one of the Rehoboth Beach outlets. Fire crews with the Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Indian River volunteer fire companies r More Posted: Mar 22, 2018 10:42 PM 2018-03-23 02:42:00 GMT Updated: Friday, March 23 2018 8:06 AM EDT 2018-03-23 12:06:04 GMT Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver says there's no magic wand that would allow him to fulfill millions of dollars in budget requests for 2019. More Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver says there's no magic wand that would allow him to fulfill millions of dollars in budget requests for 2019. More Posted: Mar 22, 2018 9:30 PM 2018-03-23 01:30:00 GMT Updated: Friday, March 23 2018 8:01 AM EDT 2018-03-23 12:01:52 GMT Courtesy of the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County Courtesy of the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County A Salisbury, Maryland man has been sentenced to life, with all but 50 years suspended, this week after he sexually assaulted a girl in May 2016. More A Salisbury, Maryland man has been sentenced to life, with all but 50 years suspended, this week after he sexually assaulted a girl in May 2016. More Posted: Mar 22, 2018 6:42 PM 2018-03-22 22:42:00 GMT Updated: Friday, March 23 2018 7:55 AM EDT 2018-03-23 11:55:32 GMT (Photo: WBOC) (Photo: WBOC) As rescue and recovery efforts continue for the surviving horses at a Hebron farm where at least 25 others were found dead last week, so does the outpouring of support from the community. More As rescue and recovery efforts continue for the surviving horses at a Hebron, Maryland farm where 25 others were found dead last week, so does the outpouring of support from the community. More