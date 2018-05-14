WBOC Radio - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

    OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore
    SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford man is behind bars after being caught with drugs Saturday night. According to the Seaford Police Department, 27-year-old Tyree Trammell was parked in a business on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Police sayMore
    Delaware State Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash on Coastal Hwy south of the Indian River Inlet that has sent three people to the hospital.More
    Two years after floods in Ellicott City killed two people, the Maryland town experienced devastating flash flooding on Sunday

    A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jet skiing in the bay in Ocean City when they were struck by another jet ski. That vehicle was driven by 45-year-old Randhir Muddam from Houston, Texas.

    Delaware State Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash on Coastal Hwy south of the Indian River Inlet that has sent three people to the hospital.

