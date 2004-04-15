About Us - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

    WBOC-TV 16 began broadcasting on July 15, 1954 in Salisbury, Md. The television station has become known to the community as "Delmarva's News Leader." WBOC is an affiliate of CBS and a member of the AssociatedMore
