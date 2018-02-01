Md. Bill Would Require Stronger Campus Hate-crime Reporting - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Md. Bill Would Require Stronger Campus Hate-crime Reporting

Maryland's public colleges and universities would be required to develop stronger policies for reporting and documenting hate crimes and bias incidents on campuses, under a measure introduced in the General Assembly in response to a fatal stabbing of a black Bowie State University student at the University of Maryland, College Park.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices