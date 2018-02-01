Md. Bill Would Require Stronger Campus Hate-crime Reporting

Maryland's public colleges and universities would be required to develop stronger policies for reporting and documenting hate crimes and bias incidents on campuses, under a measure introduced in the General Assembly in response to a fatal stabbing of a black Bowie State University student at the University of Maryland, College Park.
