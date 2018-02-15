After Florida School Shooting, Some Delaware Schools Review Safe - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

After Florida School Shooting, Some Delaware Schools Review Safety Plans and Heighten Police Presence

School district leaders in Kent and Sussex counties said security remains a major priority after Wednesday's deadly school shooting in Florida that left 17 people dead.

Officials with the Capital and Indian River school districts said they plan to hold table-top review sessions for staff members about the active shooter scenarios following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

