President Trump's Budget Proposes 90 Percent Cut to Cleaning Chesapeake Bay

Earlier this week, President Trump presented his 2019 budget, slashing 90 percent of funding to the Environmental Protection Agency and its Bay program. That worries scientists like Dave Nemazie.

Currently, the EPA spends about $73 million every year to cleaning the Bay. With President Trump's proposal, the Bay would only receive $7.3 million. Bradshaw says the cuts may be a good wake up call and argues money through the EPA often doesn't go directly to helping the Bay.