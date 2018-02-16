Battle Between Bills Over Potential Bay Crossing

Senate Bill 34 is now making it's way through Annapolis, limiting how much say Eastern Shore counties have over a new Bay crossing.
The bill's sponsor, Republican Senator Ed Reilly of Anne Arundel County, says the bill could help solve a future problem where more than 92,000 cars are expected to cross the Bay Bridge everyday by 2040.
