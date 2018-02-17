Maryland Lawmakers Discuss Changing State Song

Maryland lawmakers who support changing the official state song think the time is right to finally wipe away "Northern scum" and other sensitive pre-Civil War phrases. "Maryland, My Maryland" was written in 1861 by James Ryder Randall and adopted as the state song in 1939. Previous attempts to change it have stalled, partly because lawmakers were reluctant to tinker with history.
