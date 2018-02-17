Riverwalk Amphitheater Breaks Ground in Salisbury

The Riverwalk Amphitheater broke ground on Friday afternoon in Salisbury with special guests Senator Ben Cardin and Senator Chris Van Hollen. Mayor Jake Day says the amphitheater, being built by Delmarva Veteran Builders, will be around 750 to 1,000 lawn-style seats. The amphitheater is scheduled to be completed by summer, just in time for the National Folk Festival in September.
