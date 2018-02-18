Delaware State Auditor Does Not Seek Re-election

Delaware state auditor, Tom Wagner, has announced he will not seek re-election this year. Wagner was appointed to the position in 1989 and was elected to his seventh term in 2014. He’s one of two Republicans elected to statewide office. Rehoboth Beach Commissioner Kathy McGuinness and former state Rep. Dennis Williams, both Democrats, are running for auditor.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices