Virginia House Embraces Medicaid Expansion in Budget

Virginia's Republican-controlled House of Delegates is embracing Medicaid expansion after years of opposition. The House included Medicaid expansion in the proposed state budget Sunday, saying President Barack Obama's health care law is here to stay and it's no longer reasonable to block health coverage for about 300,000 low-income Virginians.
