Ten Downtown Revitalization Projects Planned in Delaware

Ten downtown revitalization projects in Laurel, Georgetown, Dover and Wilmington have been selected for Delaware's Downtown Development District Program rebates, with a proposed $4.3 million in rebates leveraging $53 million in total investment.
Gov. John Carney and the Delaware State Housing Authority announced that the DDD rebate program is a private investment in Delaware's downtowns.
