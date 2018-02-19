Onancock Bridge Construction Complete Ahead of Schedule

Construction on the Mount Prospect Avenue Bridge in Onancock, Va. finished up 67 days ahead of schedule. Work began on the bridge, which connects two neighborhoods in the small town, back on November 6, 2017.

The bridge was first built in 1951, which meant it was time to make some repairs. Nearly $750,000 was pumped into the project to fix bridge supports, replace the sheet piling, and pave the roadway.