New Waterfront Hotel Breaks Ground in O.C.

The location of a new waterfront hotel that recently broke ground in Ocean City is raising some eyebrows with neighbors in the downtown area.
The Cambria Hotel is being built in the vacant lot that sits just north of the Route 50 drawbridge, meaning it will be one of the first things drivers see headed into town.
