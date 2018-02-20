Dover Wastewater Pump Station Remains Shuttered

Public Works crews on Tuesday removed faulty sewer pumps that failed the day prior, shuttering a pump station and prompting around-the-clock maintenance to contain the flow of sewage until repairs can be made.
Pump Station #7, located near the Home Depot along U.S. Route 13, is expected to be repaired over the next several days, according to Kay Sass, a spokeswoman for the city of Dover.
