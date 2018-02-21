Riverside Boat Ramp Construction Delayed in Salisbury

Construction of a new Riverside Boat Ramp in Salisbury has been delayed, leaving some boaters with concerns as boating season is just around the corner.
Work to rebuild the new east-side boat ramp was set to begin by the end of February and be complete by April 1.
However, work is now set to begin mid-spring.
