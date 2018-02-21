DelDOT Proposes to Realign Old Orchard Road in Lewes

A new DelDOT project aims to address an area that's had over 100 crashes in the past ten years.

According to new design plans, DelDOT wants to realign Old Orchard Road to create a new, four-way intersection at the existing light at Savannah and Wescoats Roads. DelDOT engineer John Caruano says the project would cost $4 million in state funds, but solve multiple issues in the area.