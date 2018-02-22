Medicare Fraud Lawsuit Names Private Ambulance Company & PRMC - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Federal authorities are investigating claims a private ambulance company committed Medicare fraud with the participation of Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

A lawsuit filed in federal court outlines an alleged scheme to rake in tens of millions of dollars by over-billing Medicare on tens of thousands of non-emergency trips.

