Blades Water Declared Safe Upon Flushing, Town Holding March 1st Meeting

As Blades' water was declared safe to drink and cook with pending a flushing plan, the town already has plans for its next public meeting on the issue.
On March 1st, the town will host a meeting at the Blades Fire Hall to review test results from private wells and people just outside town who were concerned their wells were also contaminated with perfluourinated compounds.
