Delaware Center for the Inland Bays Seeks Public Input to Address Water Concerns

The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays is asking the public's help to update a comprehensive plan for managing the Inland Bays.
The center has released a brief survey to address the community’s concerns relating to the health of the Rehoboth, Indian River, and Little Assawoman Bays and the land surrounding them.
