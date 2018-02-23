Delaware Center for the Inland Bays Seeks Public Input to Addres - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Center for the Inland Bays Seeks Public Input to Address Water Concerns

The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays is asking the public's help to update a comprehensive plan for managing the Inland Bays.

The center has released a brief survey to address the community’s concerns relating to the health of the Rehoboth, Indian River, and Little Assawoman Bays and the land surrounding them.

