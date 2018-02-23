Lawmakers, State Comptroller Battle Over Craft Brewing Bills

Sounding off against State Comptroller Peter Franchot's Reform on Tap Bill, or House Bill 518. The bill would remove production and sale caps for Class 5 craft brewers.
Democratic Delegate Talmadge Branch of Baltimore City says the state's current brewing laws are flawed. To fix them, Branch is proposing a bill nearly opposite the Comptroller's bill, which would restrict the amount craft brewers can produce and sell. Branch's bill, House Bill 1052.
