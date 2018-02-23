Local Fans React to Cape-Smyrna "Basketbrawl"

After a fight broke out at a high school basketball game on Thursday night, local fans were shocked that violence ensued during a playoff match-up.
The fight broke out before the conference game between Cape Henlopen and Smyrna finished at Milford High School. According to the Milford Police Department, three arrest warrants were issued because of the brawl.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices