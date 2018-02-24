Worcester County Schools Increases Safety Measures

In the wake of the tragic Parkland school shooting, Worcester County is looking at ways to make their school system even more safer. Earlier this week, Worcester schools received 35,000 to upgrade their radio system. School officials explain the upgrade as a necessity to school safety. Worcester County Sheriff's department says they're also looking to hire more deputies in all schools. Currently, each school in Worcester County has one officer.
