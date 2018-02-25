DSP Investigating Delmar Liquor Store Armed Robbery - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DSP Investigating Delmar Liquor Store Armed Robbery

Delaware State Police said Sunday that they're looking for one suspect in an armed robbery that happened Saturday night at Low Price Liquors. Police said the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. when an employee was closing the store, which is located on Sussex Highway. According to DSP, a masked man armed with a handgun went up to the employee as he was locking the doors and forced the victim back inside at gunpoint. 

