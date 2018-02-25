Caroline County Officials Respond to Ammonia Leak

An ammonia leak occurred at the Dart Building in Caroline County Sunday morning. The Caroline Fire Department said about 40 to 50 emergency personnel were on the scene, handling the spill. The fire department said that no workers were there at the time of the spill, and that the leak was not a health risk to the community.
