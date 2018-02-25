Harrington Arrest Video Stirs Allegations of Excessive Force

A night of what was supposed to be fun, turned into mayhem in Kent County. Jermaine Newcomb says he was a victim of police brutality at the Harrington Casino, early Sunday morning. Newcomb says a Harrington police officer assaulted him while he was lying face down on the ground. The Harrington Police Department would not comment except to say this is an ongoing investigation. WBOC's Caroline Coles reports.
