Blades to Distribute Water at Town Hall, Not Fire Hall

The town of Blades will continue to provide alternative drinking water to neighbors with private wells who request it -- but the location they will do so has changed. Starting Monday, February 26, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says they'll be handing out water at the Blades Town Hall on 20 West Fourth Street between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
