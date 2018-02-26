Beach Replenishment Scheduled for May Start in Bethany Beach

Long-awaited beach replenishment for Bethany Beach, South Bethany, and Fenwick Island is scheduled to start in mid-May and run into July.
On Monday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers held a meeting with representatives from the coastal towns to review plans for the project now valued at $19 million.
