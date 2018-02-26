Environmentalists, Scientists Pledge 10 Billion Oysters By 2025, - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Environmentalists, Scientists Pledge 10 Billion Oysters By 2025, Watermen Skeptical

In Annapolis, scientists and environmentalists say a new plan will bring 10 billion oysters to the Chesapeake Bay by the year 2025.

ShoreRivers is one of 20 organizations banding together for the Billion Oyster Project. Matt Pluta says, with more oysters, the Bay stands a better chance of getting cleaner.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices