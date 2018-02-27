Flu Season Impacts Schools and Raises Worries in Delaware

When students enter the nurses' office at Dover High School, they're told to use hand sanitizer before they're seen by nurses.
Nurse Andrea Sergent says it's one step being taken inside the school to prevent the spread of influenza. The disease, she said, has prompted the Capital School District to ask students sick with flu-like symptoms to stay home and not show up to school.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices