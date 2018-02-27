Former Dover Police Officer Acquitted of Assault Now Joining Greensboro Police

A 2013 dashcam video from the Dover Police Department shows former officer, Thomas Webster, kicking a man in the face and breaking his jaw. Webster later went on trial, but a jury found him not guilty of assault. Now, more than four years later, Webster will join the Greensboro Police Department. Some people in town, like Marian and Gerald Garey, say they're ready to welcome him.
