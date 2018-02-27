Federal Tax Cut Benefiting Local Craft Distilleries

Money is pouring back into the wallets of craft distillery owners because of a new federal tax cut. The benefits can be felt by one local distillery in Princess Anne, the Spirits of Patriots.

The tax reduction affects distilleries nationwide. Before the cut, for the first 100,000 gallons, distilleries were charged over $13.00. Now it's just $2.70, for a total savings of $10.80 according to owner, Tom Cropper.