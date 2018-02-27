Pothole Season Hits Delmarva, Part 2

Wicomico Public Works Director Dallas Baker said it's an issue that's hard to avoid this time of year.
"We call it pothole season because it typically occurs after we've had a hard freeze," said Baker.
Baker said the cold temperatures and wet conditions we've been seeing over long periods of time are making this pothole season a little more difficult to navigate. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 7)
