Severe Weather Alert Has Sussex County Ready to Take Action

People across Sussex County are gearing up for potential high winds and flooding with this week's incoming storm.
Sussex County Emergency Operations Center Director Joe Thomas says they've been in constant contact with the National Weather Service and will have a better idea of the storm's impact as it gets nearer.
