Wilmington Police to Conduct Probe on Arrest at Harrington Casino

The Harrington Police Department on Wednesday announced Wilmington police will conduct an internal affairs investigation in connection to an arrest at a casino on Sunday, in which Harrington police said officers arrested a Hurlock man and issued him criminal summons for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

