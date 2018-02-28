Lawmakers Considering Bill to Raise Legal Tobacco Sales Age

Lawmakers in Annapolis are debating a bill that would raise the legal age requirement to buy tobacco and nicotine products from 18 to 21.



Like alcohol, Herndon says changing the legal age won't stop young adults like him from getting what they want.



Some like Herndon say House Bill 953 deserves nothing more than a scoff, but others like Tray Robinson say the freedom to smoke or not smoke is no laughing matter.