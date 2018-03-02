Storm Hits Sussex County

High winds and rain hit Sussex County on Friday, with some gusts reaching over 50 miles per hour.
DelDOT crews spent the morning responding to downed trees and helping Maryland with signage, as they closed many bridges to and from the peninsula. South District Engineer says the winds make driving dangerous.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices