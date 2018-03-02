Parents Demand Safety, Transparency From Dorchester School Board After High School Brawl

A Facebook video shows students yelling and police attempting to end the chaos inside Cambridge South Dorchester High School cafeteria on Thursday.
The school was placed on lockdown and students later sent home - an incident sparking outrage from parents, who met with school leaders in an emergency meeting, demanding answers.
WBOC spoke with parents like Katie Tolley after the meeting, who's thankful her son wasn't there when the fight broke out.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices