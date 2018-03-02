Job Specialist: Preparation, Appearance are Important in Interviews

WBOC's Job Fair on Saturday will connect 36 employers with job candidates, but a job specialist with Delaware's Division of Libraries recommends people who snag an interview should make the most of the opportunity by preparing and dressing for the occasion.
Jean Pepper, who works with the division's job center program, said people should always dress for the job they're applying for but professional dress is always important.
