Police Arrest Student After Threats Made Towards Millsboro Middle School

Delaware State Police said they arrested a seventh grader after authorities learned the student had made threatening comments towards Millsboro Middle School. According to DSP, school officials first learned that a student made threatening comments on an assignment Monday. Police said the student was removed from school for evaluation.

