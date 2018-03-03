Police Arrest Student After Threats Made Towards Millsboro Middle School

Delaware State Police said they arrested a seventh grader after authorities learned the student had made threatening comments towards Millsboro Middle School. According to DSP, school officials first learned that a student made threatening comments on an assignment Monday. Police said the student was removed from school for evaluation.
