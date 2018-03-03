DSP Investigating Shots Fired at a Lincoln Home

Delaware State Police said they are investigating an incident in which a home was shot at Friday night. It happened around 10:46 p.m. at a home on the 22000 block of Pine Haven Road. Police said a 51-year-old resident was at his neighbors home when he heard gunshots outside. Upon further inspection, DSP said his trailed was shot at twice, with one bullet penetrating the home, as a 45-year-old man slept inside. The men were not injured in the incident.