Road Work Begins on MD. 611 in Worcester County, Lane Closures in Effect

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is replacing aging drainage pipes on MD 611 (Stephen Decatur Highway) between Antique Road and Landings Boulevard in Berlin.
MD 611 will be closed and detoured each day until the project is complete, which SHA is expecting will be by Friday, March 16, weather permitting.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices