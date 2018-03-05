Kent County Prepares for Major Work on Aging Wastewater Infrastructure

Kent County is set to begin this year work on slip-lining a 2.8 mile stretch of a sewer main beneath U.S. Route 13 in Dover that's been called "compromised" by county officials, just one project aimed at improving the county's aging wastewater system.

The force main beneath North DuPont Highway is currently handling a portion of the county's wastewater, which includes sewage from as far north as Smyrna.