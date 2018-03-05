Cambridge Drawbridge Closed for Maintenance Work

Cars driving up towards the Cambridge drawbridge on Monday rode up to a "Road Closed" sign. Workers were busy chipping rust off part of the bridge - a part soon to be replaced.
The interlocking mechanism in the gear is a little off center. After exactly 80 years since the bridge was built, the gear has done it's fair share of work opening and closing the bridge more than 200 times a day in the summer.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices