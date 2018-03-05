Cambridge Drawbridge Closed for Maintenance Work - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Cambridge Drawbridge Closed for Maintenance Work

Cars driving up towards the Cambridge drawbridge on Monday rode up to a "Road Closed" sign. Workers were busy chipping rust off part of the bridge - a part soon to be replaced.

The interlocking mechanism in the gear is a little off center. After exactly 80 years since the bridge was built, the gear has done it's fair share of work opening and closing the bridge more than 200 times a day in the summer.

