Berlin Seeking Grants to Fund Stormwater Management Projects

The Berlin Town Council recently approved a priority list for several stormwater management projects that are estimated to cost about $3.5 million.
Now, the town is seeking grant funding through the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The town will also use stormwater utility fees to fund the projects.
These projects embody the "second tier" of improvements. Work is wrapping up on the first series of projects.
