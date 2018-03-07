Kent County Sees Snow, Some High Water From Storm

Drivers and pedestrians traveling in Kent County during lunchtime found themselves underneath a steady snowfall on Wednesday.
The snowfall tied to a Nor'Easter moving through the region surprised some people like Tom Smith, who manages The Delaware Store on State Street in Downtown Dover. He was busy shoveling snow from the sidewalk.
