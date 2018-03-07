PNC Bank Closes, New Business Coming to Berlin - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

PNC Bank Closes, New Business Coming to Berlin

If you live in Berlin, then pretty soon you'll be seeing a new business in town. The PNC Bank has shut down and the property owners are actively looking for a new tenant. 

A spokesperson for Divaris, the real estate company, says they received many inquiries from companies interested in buying the property.

