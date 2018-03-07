PNC Bank Closes, New Business Coming to Berlin

If you live in Berlin, then pretty soon you'll be seeing a new business in town. The PNC Bank has shut down and the property owners are actively looking for a new tenant.
A spokesperson for Divaris, the real estate company, says they received many inquiries from companies interested in buying the property.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices